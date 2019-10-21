



SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A CHP officer hit by a suspected DUI driver in Sutter County remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Officer David Gordon has broken bones in his arm, leg, pelvis, jaw and shoulder. He also suffered internal bleeding and already underwent a seven-hour surgery.

Gordon was directing traffic on Highway 99 north of Yuba City early Saturday morning when he was hit by an SUV. His partner ran after the suspect vehicle and arrested 21-year-old Lucas Nelson, who was charged with DUI.

CHP Yuba-Sutter thanked the community Monday for their prayers and well-wishing regarding officer Gordon. The agency said Gordon is a Yreka native who entered the CHP Academy in December 2006 and started his career in Santa Rosa. Two and a half years later, he was transferred to the Yuba-Sutter Area.

Gordon is married to his high-school sweetheart Tina and has two sons, ages 12 and 9.

The CHP said Gordon is facing a long recovery.