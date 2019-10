— The suspected killer of Tracy resident Parmjit Singh will make a court appearance Monday for further arraignment.

Anthony Kreiter-Rhoads is accused of stabbing Singh to death while the elderly Sikh man was out on his nightly walk through Gretchen Park back in August.

Kreiter-Rhoads was arrested on August 31, six days after Singh was killed.