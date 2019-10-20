Drinjk.com
Making Strides of Sacramento
WEST STEPS STATE CAPITOL SACRAMENTO
10th Street between L and N St., Sacramento, CA
Day-of Check-In: 7:00am
Walk: 8:00am
Sacramento International Auto Show
Sunday, October 20th from 10am – 6pm
Cal Expo, Sacramento
https://www.sacautoshow.com/
https://www.facebook.com/events/2491786981049871/?event_time_id=2491786987716537
Heartstoppers Haunted House
300 Mine Shaft Ln,
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
Now Open – November 2nd
Tickets Start at $25
http://www.heartstoppershaunt.com
Phoebe’s Flight
https://phoebesfund.org
Antique Trove Harvest Sale & Peddlers Fair
236 Harding Blvd., Roseville CA. 95678
(916)786-2777
Time for Harvest Peddlers Faire : 8am-3pmonly (HUGE Parking lot Faire)
Time for inside store Harvest Sale (going on inside store only): 10am – 6pm
https://www.facebook.com/events/1492171717592515/?event_time_id=1492171724259181
Native American Art
https://www.crockerart.org/event/2135/2019-10-20
SacTown Sundays at Oak Creek BMX
A special race series every Sunday from Sept. 22 to Nov. 3, Plus a Wildcard night to close it out on Wednesday, Nov. 6
Oak Creek BMX
Free for Spectators, Racing fees apply for riders
http://www.oakcreekbmx.org
http://www.placertourism.com
https://www.facebook.com/OakCreekBmx/
45th Annual Pancake Breakfast & Craft Fair
October 20, 2019 –
7:30am – 12:30pm
Masonic Center
800 Rose Ave., Modesto, CA 95355
Thriller Dance
October 25, 2019 6pm
Roseville Galleria Promenade & Athleta
All Ages, Free
RSVP for chance to win Athleta gift card at the event!
events.athleta.com/thrillerdance
Franklin Theater Company’s production of “Frankenstein”
October 24-26, November 1-2 Evenings at 7pm, Saturday Matinees at 2pm
Franklin High School, 6400 Whitelock Parkway, Elk Grove 95757
$15 (Recommended for ages 13+)
https://ftc.ticketleap.com/