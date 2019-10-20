Drinjk.com

Drinjk.com

Making Strides of Sacramento

WEST STEPS STATE CAPITOL SACRAMENTO

10th Street between L and N St., Sacramento, CA

Day-of Check-In: 7:00am

Walk: 8:00am

Sacramento International Auto Show

Sunday, October 20th from 10am – 6pm

Cal Expo, Sacramento

https://www.sacautoshow.com/

https://www.facebook.com/events/2491786981049871/?event_time_id=2491786987716537

Heartstoppers Haunted House

300 Mine Shaft Ln,

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

Now Open – November 2nd

Tickets Start at $25

http://www.heartstoppershaunt.com

Phoebe’s Flight

https://phoebesfund.org

Antique Trove Harvest Sale & Peddlers Fair

236 Harding Blvd., Roseville CA. 95678

(916)786-2777

Time for Harvest Peddlers Faire : 8am-3pmonly (HUGE Parking lot Faire)

Time for inside store Harvest Sale (going on inside store only): 10am – 6pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/1492171717592515/?event_time_id=1492171724259181

Native American Art

https://www.crockerart.org/event/2135/2019-10-20

SacTown Sundays at Oak Creek BMX

A special race series every Sunday from Sept. 22 to Nov. 3, Plus a Wildcard night to close it out on Wednesday, Nov. 6

Oak Creek BMX

Free for Spectators, Racing fees apply for riders

http://www.oakcreekbmx.org

http://www.placertourism.com

https://www.facebook.com/OakCreekBmx/

45th Annual Pancake Breakfast & Craft Fair

October 20, 2019 –

7:30am – 12:30pm

Masonic Center

800 Rose Ave., Modesto, CA 95355

Thriller Dance

October 25, 2019 6pm

Roseville Galleria Promenade & Athleta

All Ages, Free

RSVP for chance to win Athleta gift card at the event!

events.athleta.com/thrillerdance

Franklin Theater Company’s production of “Frankenstein”

October 24-26, November 1-2 Evenings at 7pm, Saturday Matinees at 2pm

Franklin High School, 6400 Whitelock Parkway, Elk Grove 95757

$15 (Recommended for ages 13+)

https://ftc.ticketleap.com/