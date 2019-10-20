SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — PG&E said they are monitoring a severe wind event that may lead to more power shutoffs later in the week in up to 17 counties across northern California.

If shutoffs are implemented, it would affect the following counties: Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Yolo, Yuba.

The wind event, which is expected Wednesday and Thursday, is expected to be significantly smaller than the Oct. 9-12 Public Safety Power Shutoff event that affected about 2 million people, the utility said.

PG&E said the main period of weather risk is expected to last between 18 and 24 hours from Wednesday evening through mid-day Thursday.

The dry, windy weather pattern is expected to impact parts of the Northern Sierra, North Bay and Sacramento Valley.

PG&E said no PSPS has been called at this time and more updates are to come through the week.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more updates as new information becomes available.