SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Monday is expected to bring the big news many people in Sacramento have been waiting for: The formal announcement of the capital city becoming home to an all-new MLS team.

The announcement is expected to come Monday morning at 11:30 a.m in downtown Sacramento’s The Bank, which is currently closed down as the inside is set up for the news to come.

Businesses in the downtown area say they are excited about the city’s potential MLS declaration, in which Sacramento would gain the 29th team in the league.

“We are a proud soccer-loving city, and we have shown it on the smaller scale,” Takumi Abe, co-owner and chef of Kodaiko Ramen & Bar, said of the city’s current minor league team, Sacramento Republic FC. “And now we’re ready to show everyone.”

Sacramento Republic FC leadership, including Ron Burkle, other team investors and the mayor will be at the announcement.

Capital Mall is closed down from 3rd Street to 5th Street as Sac Republic FC is setting up for a block party in celebration of the expected announcement Monday morning. The area of 4th street from L to N streets are also closed. Road closures are expected to remain in effect until Monday evening, Sacramento police said on Twitter.

Some business owners told CBS13 that this new MLS venture is going to be great news for their downtown businesses.

One owner says they’ve been waiting just as long as fans have to see a team come here.

“Now that it’s an official thing, it’s phenomenal,” Ronnie Kaldani, assistant GM and bar manager at Tiger, said. “It’s just like having another Kings team, and it just builds the community, especially here in downtown Sacramento. Kind of brings everyone together.”

Some businesses also say theres also building excitement about word of mouth advertisement for their business. Just having more people come to their place could create more revenue for them.