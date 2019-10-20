SACRAMENTO(CBS13) — Some frozen sausage patties sold at Walmart are being pulled off the shelves due to possible salmonella contamination.

Tennesse-based George’s Prepared Foods is recalling more than 6,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patties sold at Walmart.

The recall is all because of a shipment mixup prompting fears of salmonella contamination.

The following items are included in the recall:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with a use-by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with a use-by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with a use-by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

As of now, there haven’t been any reports of anyone getting sick.

Customers who have purchased these items are advised to throw them away.