CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Police arrested a man in a Carmichael park Saturday for allegedly masturbating in front of children.

Fulton El Camino Park Police responded to reports of the suspect at Gibbons Park at approximately 3:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Officers located and detained Leron Brown, who matched the suspect description.

Through investigation, police learned Brown asked a female child to go over to him, but was interrupted by the child’s mother and another witness. The mother told police she saw Brown’s exposed genitalia and heard him make sexual comments.

Authorities said video was also captured of Brown committing sexual type acts in the park.