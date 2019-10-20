SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police said a man is in the hospital awaiting booking into jail after breaking several windows to a local coffee shop Sunday afternoon.

Police said several windows were smashed at Insight Coffee located on 8th Street. The suspect was located shortly after officers’ arrival and led authorities on a brief foot chase.

Sacramento PD said the suspect was quickly apprehended and is facing felony vandalism charges.

The suspect is currently hospitalized with a cut on his hand awaiting booking, police said.