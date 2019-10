EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — El Dorado County deputies are searching for a suspected thief who they say reached through a victim’s car window and stole her purse.

The incident happened on Sunday in front of a local gas station.

Deputies say the suspect was last seen driving a dark-colored four-door sedan, although surveillance was not able to catch the license plate number.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information that may be helpful to please contact the department.