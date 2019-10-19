STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man was arrested Friday in Stockton after holding a man and woman at gunpoint and robbing them of $280, the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened in front of a convenience store near Waterloo Road and Filbert Street.

The act was captured on surveillance footage and, with the assistance of a criminal analyst, dispatchers and deputies were able to obtain information leading them to the suspect’s home.

Marcos Solarzano was arrested and deputies were also able to locate the gun used in the robbery.

Solarzano was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on numerous felony charges.