Pumpkin Seed Library
https://www.saclibrary.org/Locations/Rio-Linda
Sunday: Closed
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Machado Apple Barn
Sacramento Kings Fan Fest
Today
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Golden 1 Center, 500 David J. Stern Walk
Sacramento
Get your last-minute FREE tickets at Kings.com/FanFest
Kings.com/FanFest
Habitat For Humanity
https://www.habitat.org/us-ca/sacramento/hfh-greater-sacramento
You Pick Pomegranates
4800 Jaybee Lane in Winters, Ca
October 19th and 20th from 8:00am-1:00pm
$25 per closed box
$30 for open box
https://www.facebook.com/events/432127077375197/
Roseville Police Honor Guard Golf Challenge
November 9th: 9am
For Tickets: http://www.paypal.me/rsvlpubsafety
DANCE AND DRUMMING COMPETITION
5151 Pacific avenue, Stockton
Today 9am
Door:$20
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
University of the Pacific – DeRosa University Center
3601 Pacific Ave.
Stockton, CA 95211
Registration at 8am
Ceremony at 9am
Walk at 9:30am
https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/CA-NorthernCaliforniaandNorthernNevada?pg=entry&fr_id=12095
Costumes with the Kings
374 Lincoln Center, Stockton
Today 10am -1pm
https://stockton.gleague.nba.com/news/stockton-kings-to-host-costumes-with-the-kings-to-collect-halloween-costumes-for-foster-youth/
60-day challenge
Starts October 26th!
$150 for members $200 non members
UF Ultimate Fitness
Sacramento
http://www.UFUltimatefitness.com/Bingo-Challenge
TWO MEN AND A TRUCK
8623 Galena Ave. Sacramento, CA 95828
https://twomenandatruck.com/movers/ca/sacramento
916-852-7411
Salud! Mobile Bar
(916) 203-2404
http://www.saludmobilebar.com
Little Chances
517 Main St
Woodland, CA
Littlechances.com
Winters Collective
41 Main St
Winters
Winterscollective.comv
Instagram: Serendipity_Kids
Facebook: Serendipity Kids
Fizz
One Year Anniversary
Downtown Commons
Today 5 pm – close
https://www.fizzinsac.com/