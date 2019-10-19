Pumpkin Seed Library

https://www.saclibrary.org/Locations/Rio-Linda

Sunday: Closed

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Machado Apple Barn

Sacramento Kings Fan Fest

Today

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Golden 1 Center, 500 David J. Stern Walk

Sacramento

Get your last-minute FREE tickets at Kings.com/FanFest

Kings.com/FanFest

Habitat For Humanity

https://www.habitat.org/us-ca/sacramento/hfh-greater-sacramento

You Pick Pomegranates

4800 Jaybee Lane in Winters, Ca

October 19th and 20th from 8:00am-1:00pm

$25 per closed box

$30 for open box

https://www.facebook.com/events/432127077375197/

Roseville Police Honor Guard Golf Challenge

November 9th: 9am

For Tickets: http://www.paypal.me/rsvlpubsafety

DANCE AND DRUMMING COMPETITION

5151 Pacific avenue, Stockton

Today 9am

Door:$20

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

University of the Pacific – DeRosa University Center

3601 Pacific Ave.

Stockton, CA 95211

Registration at 8am

Ceremony at 9am

Walk at 9:30am

https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/CA-NorthernCaliforniaandNorthernNevada?pg=entry&fr_id=12095

Costumes with the Kings

374 Lincoln Center, Stockton

Today 10am -1pm

https://stockton.gleague.nba.com/news/stockton-kings-to-host-costumes-with-the-kings-to-collect-halloween-costumes-for-foster-youth/

60-day challenge

Starts October 26th!

$150 for members $200 non members

UF Ultimate Fitness

Sacramento

http://www.UFUltimatefitness.com/Bingo-Challenge

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

8623 Galena Ave. Sacramento, CA 95828

https://twomenandatruck.com/movers/ca/sacramento

916-852-7411

Salud! Mobile Bar

(916) 203-2404

http://www.saludmobilebar.com

Little Chances

517 Main St

Woodland, CA

Littlechances.com

Winters Collective

41 Main St

Winters

Winterscollective.comv

Instagram: Serendipity_Kids

Facebook: Serendipity Kids

Fizz

One Year Anniversary

Downtown Commons

Today 5 pm – close

https://www.fizzinsac.com/