SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento deputies are investigating a double shooting that killed one victim on Friday night.

Authorities responded to reports of shots fired on the 9200 block of Henley Way at around 10:30 p.m.

Two victims were located, both with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Deputies began life-saving measures on one of the victims who was unresponsive.

Sacramento Metro Fire responded moments later and pronounced the unresponsive victim dead. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office said the second victim is listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

Witnesses of the shooting told deputies they saw two unknown suspects running away after the shots were fired.

As of now, no further information regarding suspect or motive is available at this time.