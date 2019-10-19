SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Kings announced that Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling rapper Wale will be performing a brand new Kings-themed song during the teams opening night celebration on October 25.

Following the recent release of his sixth studio album Wow… That’s Crazy, Wale wrote and recorded the Sacramento Kings-themed song as well as recording an accompanying music video, which will be included as part of the team’s introduction before select games throughout the upcoming season.

The announcement comes in celebration of what will be the 35th anniversary of Kings basketball in Sacramento.

As part of opening night festivities, Wale will also be hosting a pregame studio session with more than 50 local students from the Men’s and Women’s Leadership Academy, Sacramento State, Sacramento Youth Speaks, and My Brother’s Keeper. The session will feature the rapper discussing his background, lessons learned in the music industry and conducting a Q&A session.

Wale is also expected to perform a handful of hit records during halftime.

The Kings play the Portland Trail Blazers in the Oct. 25 home opener. They start the new season on the road with an Oct. 23 matchup against the Phoenix Suns.