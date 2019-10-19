SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol officer suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while directing traffic on Highway 99 north of Yuba City, CHP Yuba-Sutter said.

The officer was directing traffic at the Lomo Crossing at approximately 1:18 a.m. due to railroad arms that were stuck in the down position.

CHP said the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Chico State student Lucas Julian Nelson, was driving a gray SUV at a high rate of speed, failing to stop for the railroad crossing sign and striking a 15-year CHP veteran.

The injured officer’s partner ran after Nelson, who attempted to get away, and arrested him. Nelson, a who was suspected of driving under the influence, was booked into the Sutter County Jail.

The officer was airlifted to UC Davis Medical Center where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

