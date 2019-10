OROVILLE (CBS13) — Highway 70 at Oakwood Lane is back open in Oroville after a four-vehicle crash left 5 people injured, the California Highway Patrol Oroville Division said.

CHP closed the roadway due to a multiple vehicle collision.

The victims’ injuries were all described as ranging from minor to major. The exact nature of the injuries and cause of the collision are unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, CHP says traffic control remains in place in the area for a construction project.