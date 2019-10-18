TRACY (CBS13) – Police are hoping someone can help find a man accused of stealing a very expensive ring.
On October 9 at around 10:45 a.m., the suspect was inside a business in the 3100 block of Tracy Boulevard when he tried
on a $19,000 ring and then ran out of the business with the ring on, according to Tracy police.
If you have any information about the suspect, Tracy police would like to speak to you. You’re asked to call 209-831-6550 or you can call Tracy Crime Stoppers at (209) 831-4847. You can also text “TIPTPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).