STOCKTON (CBS13) — Five people were arrested in Stockon on weapons-related charges within a span of 9 hours from October 17-18, the Stockton Police Department said Friday morning.

At 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers conducted a suspect check near Sutter and Park streets. While searching the suspect, officers found a loaded gun in his pocket. Darkar Tolbert-Howard, 23, was arrested shortly after.

Later Thursday night at around 10:17 p.m., authorities conducted a traffic stop in the area of El Dorado Street and Robinhood Drive. Dion Lewis, 34, and Nikita Nicholson, 39, were taken into custody after a vehicle search revealed a concealed firearm.

SMITH & WESSON (credit: Stockton PD)

ANOTHER GLOCK (credit: Stockton PD)

GUN PIC 2 (credit: Stockton PD)

GLOCK PIC (credit: Stockton PD)

An hour later at 11:20 p.m., a probation search on Wrangler Circle uncovered a loaded gun in the bedroom of 21-year-old Angelo Coronilla, who was then arrested.

At 1:11 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to reports of two armed suspects on the 2600 block of West March Lane. Upon arrival, officers located both suspects and found one of them to be in possession of a stolen firearm. Phillip Or, 35, was detained moments later.