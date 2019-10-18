SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Kings star Harrison Barnes said he will pay for a portion of the funeral for a Dallas woman shot dead in her own home by police.

The officer involved in the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson is now facing murder charges.

Barnes, a former small forward for the Dallas Mavericks, still has a close connection to the city.

The funeral for Jefferson, which is open to the public, is scheduled for Saturday, October 19 at 2 p.m. at The Potter’s House in Dallas.

The Kings’ forward and his wife will cover more than half the funeral costs with Philadephia Eagles player covering the remaining amount.