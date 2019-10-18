AUBURN (CBS13) — The driver of a septic truck suffered major injuries after the vehicle overturned on Bald Hill Road in Auburn Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

A Placer County Sheriff’s spokesperson said Bald Hill Road will be closed between Mt. Vernon and Frontier roads until approximately 12:30 p.m.

⚠️There is an overturned septic truck on Baldhill Rd. in Auburn. Baldhill Rd. is closed in both directions between Mt. Vernon & Frontier Rd. while CHP & CalFire work to clean up the scene. PCSO units are in the area to assist. Please use alternate route. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/KluXjBY85E — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) October 18, 2019

Authorities said the spillage was contained. The exact nature of the injuries is unknown at this time.

