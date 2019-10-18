Filed Under:Auburn News

AUBURN (CBS13) — The driver of a septic truck suffered major injuries after the vehicle overturned on Bald Hill Road in Auburn Friday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

A Placer County Sheriff’s spokesperson said Bald Hill Road will be closed between Mt. Vernon and Frontier roads until approximately 12:30 p.m.

Authorities said the spillage was contained. The exact nature of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Stay tuned for more updates.