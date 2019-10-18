SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police swarmed a north Sacramento neighborhood on the report of a shooting Friday morning, only to find out it was a hoax.

The incident happened on Yampa Circle off Austin Street and Jessie Avenue. Police say a caller told them there was a suspect armed with a rifle who shot two people and was threatening to shoot more.

Officers later determined the call was fake. These types of hoaxes, also called “swatting,” tie up resources that could be used to respond to real calls, say police.