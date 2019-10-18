SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — To celebrate 35 years of Kings basketball in Sacramento, the team unveiled a new court design Friday.

The Classic Court features a royal blue and red color scheme and the original logo that was used when the Kings moved to Sacramento in 1985.

Swipe through pictures of the Classic Court below.

9R5A0188 (credit: Kings)

Kings Classic Court (credit: Kings)

Kings Classic Court (credit: Kings)

It wasn’t until 1994 that the Kings adopted their iconic purple and black.

The team said the new court will be featured in 17 games this season and paired with their Classic and City Edition uniforms.

Fans can join in on the anniversary celebration with retro merchandise and the Classic Edition jersey.

The Kings will play their season opener against the Pheonix Suns Wednesday.