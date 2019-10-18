SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The 2020 Census is looking to recruit thousands of new hires across the Sacramento area to assist with the next census count.
Sacramento is holding 2020 Census Recruiting Events from October 21-25 at the following locations:
- Sacramento Employment & Training Agency, 925 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento
- Charles A. Jones Career & Education Center, 5451 Lemon Hill Ave, Sacramento
Wondering how much you can get paid working for the 2020 census team in and around the Sacramento area? We got you covered.
- Amador County is paying $16.50/hour
- Butte County is paying $16.50/hour
- Calaveras County is paying $16.50/hour
- Colusa County is paying $16.50/hour
- El Dorado County is paying $16.50/hour
- Nevada County is paying $16.50/hour
- Placer County is paying $18.00/hour
- Plumas County is paying $16.50/hour
- Sacramento County is paying $20.00/hour
- San Joaquin County is paying $20.00/hour
- Sierra County is paying $16.50/hour
- Solano County is paying $20.00/hour
- Stanislaus County is paying $16.50/hour
- Sutter County is paying $16.50/hour
- Tuolumne County is paying $16.50/hour
- Yolo County is paying $18.00/hour
- Yuba County is paying $16.50/hour
Census day is April 1, 2020. Census takers will be paid to visit households to collect census answers from those who did not respond by phone, mail or online.