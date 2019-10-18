



— The 2020 Census is looking to recruit thousands of new hires across the Sacramento area to assist with the next census count.

Sacramento is holding 2020 Census Recruiting Events from October 21-25 at the following locations:

Sacramento Employment & Training Agency, 925 Del Paso Blvd, Sacramento

Charles A. Jones Career & Education Center, 5451 Lemon Hill Ave, Sacramento

RELATED: Sacramento, Los Angeles, San Francisco Considered Some of California’s ‘Hard-to-Reach” Counties for 2020 Census

Wondering how much you can get paid working for the 2020 census team in and around the Sacramento area? We got you covered.

Amador County is paying $16.50/hour

Butte County is paying $16.50/hour

Calaveras County is paying $16.50/hour

Colusa County is paying $16.50/hour

El Dorado County is paying $16.50/hour

Nevada County is paying $16.50/hour

Placer County is paying $18.00/hour

Plumas County is paying $16.50/hour

Sacramento County is paying $20.00/hour

San Joaquin County is paying $20.00/hour

Sierra County is paying $16.50/hour

Solano County is paying $20.00/hour

Stanislaus County is paying $16.50/hour

Sutter County is paying $16.50/hour

Tuolumne County is paying $16.50/hour

Yolo County is paying $18.00/hour

Yuba County is paying $16.50/hour

Census day is April 1, 2020. Census takers will be paid to visit households to collect census answers from those who did not respond by phone, mail or online.