



A Cameron Park woman was arrested after she made an unusual request.

According to Lincoln police, the woman waved down one of their officers on Thursday night Lincoln Boulevard. She told the officer that she ran out of gas and needed a ride to her car.

The officer gave the woman, Lynette Stewart, a ride as well as a gas can.

When he checked out the status of the vehicle, he found that it had been reported stolen on Wednesday.

Stewart was arrested for vehicle theft and possession of methamphetamine and booked into the South Placer Jail.