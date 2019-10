SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — You have two days left to take home a furry new friend at no cost.

The Front Street Animal Shelter announced they are offering free pet adoptions through Sunday, October 20.

Adoption applications and adoption counselor approval are required for all potential adoptees.

The free adoption special was announced on Thursday and ends at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Front Street Animal Shelter is located at 2127 Front Street and is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.