WHEATLAND (CBS13) — A Wheatland firefighter visiting preschool kids went above and beyond to comfort one student this week.

The mother of a young girl who was recently diagnosed with autism shared the heartwarming story on Facebook Thursday.

Brittany Templeton dropped her daughter off at the Wheatland Preschool at Wheatland Elementary. She said her daughter functions fairly normal most days, but some days are tougher than others.

On Wednesday, the Wheatland Fire Authority paid a visit to the preschoolers. While most kids were excited by the visit, Templeton said the extra people in her daughter’s environment was overwhelming.

Fortunately, firefighter Anthony Banas let her cuddle and relax in his lap after he realized she was having a hard time. Templeton reached out to Banas after the fact and learned he also has a family member with autism and was able to relate and calm her daughter.

She wrote, “As a parent, this kind of diagnosis can leave you wondering how each day is going to be. If someone is going to show her compassion or judgment. And yesterday, it was compassion.”