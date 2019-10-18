



— Authorities are searching for an attempted kidnapping suspect in Elk Grove, the Elk Grove Police Department said.

Elk Grove PD said a child was walking Thursday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on the 6600 block of Laguna Park Drive when the suspect approached and grabbed the victim, lifting them off the ground.

Police said the young victim started screaming and the suspect, described as an African-American man approximately 18 to 25 years old, let them go.

The man grabbed the chid’s cell phone before running back to a waiting vehicle and driving northbound on Laguna Park Drive toward Laguna Boulevard, Elk Grove PD said.

The vehicle was described as a light-colored four-door sedan.