SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspect is in custody following a six-hour-long standoff in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood of Sacramento.

At around 4 p.m. police received the report of a domestic disturbance at a residence near 3800 Belden Street. Police then learned the suspect had an outstanding warrant and may have been armed with a gun.

When police entered the home, the suspect reportedly had some sort of medical emergency and had to be removed from the home on a stretcher.