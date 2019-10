PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A driver is OK, but the classic car he was hauling got banged up following a crash early Friday morning.

At 3:45 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Rocklin Road when the two right tires of the truck blew, causing the trailer to flip onto the guardrail. It took out about 100-150 feet of the rail.

The driver was not injured. Unfortunately, the same couldn’t be said for the $60,000 1932 Ford that was in the trailer.