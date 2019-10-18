



LINCOLN (CBS13) — A woman flagged down the wrong cop for a ride. That officer’s instincts kicked in and she got a get into jail free card.

No one was hurt in the incident, but a suspected car thief may be dealing with a bruised ego. The arresting officer said this was a first for him.

On Thursday night, Corporal Matt Williamson was patrolling at Lincoln Boulevard and 7th Street when he was flagged down by 37-year-old Lynette Stewart. She told Williamson she ran out of gas and was unfamiliar with the area and needed to get back to her car.

The car was found stranded in the gravel at East Avenue and 7th Street, just six blocks from the police station.

Williamson had the woman get in the back of his patrol car with her gallon of gasoline and drove her down 7th Street. Once he found the car, he ran its plates out of habit.

“I did that and dispatch immediately notified me that it was reported stolen out of Cameron Park,” Williamson said.

It goes without saying, Stewart was arrested on the spot.

“She was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and obviously narcotics use doesn’t lend to good decisions,” Williamson said.

It was a short ride back to the police station.

Williamson has been with the department for 16 years and said this is the first time anyone has led him to a stolen vehicle.