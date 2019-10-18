FOLSOM (CBS13) — One person died Friday morning after a vehicle collided with a tree in Folsom, the Folsom Police Department said.

Folsom PD responded to the scene at approximately 7:04 a.m. and confirmed the male driver was dead.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle, police said. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

There are no further details regarding the victim available at this time.

Officials advise avoiding the area as the Sibley Street will be closed between Lembi Drive and Bidwell Street for several hours due to the ongoing investigation.

