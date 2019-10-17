Violinist: Damien Escobar Pt. 2Damien Escobar is back for another performance!

15 hours ago

Question of the Day Pt. 2Tina wants to know, what do you like to drink when you eat pizza?

15 hours ago

Cone With A CopStop by for casual conversations about issues that matter most to you in your community with this family-friendly event! The event is in partnership with Golden State McDonald's Restaurant Group and Officer Kris Packwood is in the studio with Julissa with how you can participate!

15 hours ago

RNR CreationsIts national sports day and Sabrina Silva wanted to check out a local business that makes anything from custom team logo baskets to corn-hole games for their tailgating & backyard!

16 hours ago

Quilt TrailRio Linda Elverta Quilt Trail Project is a family-friendly event and Dina Kupfer is live with a preview!

16 hours ago