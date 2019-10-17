STOCKTON (CBS13) — The Stockton woman who gained national attending when she live-streamed a DUI crash that killed her younger sister was arrested Thursday after officers located a firearm in her car during a traffic stop, the Stockton Police Department said.

Officers initiated a traffic stop for a code violation just after 1:30 a.m. near Rosemarie Lane and Piccardo Circle.

Obdulia Sanchez, 20, was driving the vehicle with a male passenger. Police said Sanchez failed to yield and led officers on a short pursuit.

Sanchez drove the car off the roadway near the Interstate 5 onramp near March Lane. At this time, the male passenger ran from the car and was able to escape.

A search of the car revealed a loaded gun, Stockton PD said. Sanchez was arrested for weapons and traffic-related charges.

In September, Sanchez was released from prison on parole after being found guilty of driving under the influence and live-streaming during the crash that killed her younger sister in 2017.

She was sentenced to six years in prison but was early for good behavior.