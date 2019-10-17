



— The owner of pit bulls that mauled two miniature horses to death in Calaveras County has been arrested.

Earlier this week, surveillance footage captured the two dogs attacking the horses at a residence on Holmquist Lane in Valley Springs.

The officer in charge found that both dogs and the owner left the scene to Stockton shortly after the incident. The officer then found a Stockton address linked to the dog owner, identified as Raymond Carringer.

Stockton police were notified of the suspect and found both the dogs and Carringer at the address.

Carringer was arrested for felony probation violation and the dogs were taken into custody by Stockton Animal Services.