OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A nearly half-century staple of Old Sacramento, Fat City Bar and Cafe, is closing up shop.

It’s one of several restaurants owned by the famous Frank Fat family of Sacramento.

READ ALSO: Frank Fat’s Celebrates 80 Years With Political Dignitaries

This location, which caters to tourists and locals, has been around since 1976.

A restaurant manager said the family has decided to downsize, but its other restaurants, Frank Fat’s and Fat’s Asia Bistro, will stay open.