MEADOW VISTA (CBS13) — A woman who was shot in Placer County on Wednesday has died, and her suspected shooter is in custody.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called out to a residence in Meadow Vista on reports of a shooting. There, they found the victim, a woman, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Detectives later spotted the suspect, 28-year-old Justin Rose, driving in the area of the shooting and eventually were able to pull him over at Wolf Road and Highway 49 in Nevada County.

Rose was arrested without incident and taken to the Auburn Jail, where he was booked on one count of attempted murder.

CBS13 is working to confirm a possible connection between the victim and the suspect.