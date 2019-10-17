



— Aftershock just had it’s biggest weekend yet in the history of the California rock festival with 97,500 attendees during the newly expanded three-day sold-out event.

The October 11-13 festival at Discovery Park made the jump to a three-day event and featured big-name acts like Tool, blink-182, Slipknot, Korn and more.

The festival might be poised to break records again next year as it was announced just before this year’s event that Metallica with grace the stage as headliners for the first time ever during two days of Aftershock 2020.

The band will be playing closing sets on Friday and Sunday night of each festival. Aftershock is scheduled for October 9-11, 2020.