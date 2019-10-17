SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — CBS13/CW31 announced a partnership today with the Stockton Kings to broadcast six games on CW31 during the 2019-20 season.

The Stockton Kings — the NBA G-League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings — will have all five of the team’s Saturday home games as well as one Sunday day game broadcasted on CW31.

“We are pleased and, dare I say, G-lighted, to be the Stockton Kings broadcast partner,” said CBS 13 and CW31 Vice President and General Manager Justin Draper. “We’re looking forward to sharing the talent, fun and community from inside the Stockton Arena with our entire viewing area.”

The first game to be broadcasted is on November 30 as Stockton takes on the Iowa Wolves a 7 p.m.

The remaining Saturday games set for broadcast are: