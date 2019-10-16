



A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Utah has been arrested in Lodi.

On Tuesday, just before 3 p.m., police received word that Frank Powell, a parolee from Utah had been seen in Lodi. Powell was wanted by Utah authorities in connection with a homicide charge.

Police found Powell in a vehicle in the 300 block of East Kennlement Lane and he allegedly ran away when police tried to make contact. He ran through backyards onto Elgin Avenue, where police were able to take Powell into custody.

He was booked into San Joaquin County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Utah.