



A Major League Soccer expansion team is finally coming to Sacramento, according to reports, and the Republic FC is expected to make the official announcement on Monday.

News of the deal was first reported Tuesday by the Sacramento Bee and Republic FC team officials confirmed Wednesday they are preparing to make a major announcement about the future of soccer in Sacramento. Also at the event will be Darrell Steinberg; Republic FC investors Ron Burkle, Matt Alvarez, and Kevin Nagle; and “special guests.”

Monday’s announcement will happen 11:30 a.m. at The Bank, which is across the street from Golden 1 Center. A fan fest will then follow in the evening on the Capitol Mall.

Despite being impressed with their visits to Sacramento, league officials were not ready to proceed with an expansion team — until now, it appears.

MLS playoffs will be happening on Monday and Tuesday, so the timing of the announcement makes sense.