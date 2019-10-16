



PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Accused killer Shankar Hangud appeared in a Placer County court Wednesday to be charged in the deaths of four people police believe were his family members.

During the hearing, Hangud said he did not want a public defender but instead wanted to represent himself. This changed though after he met privately with a public defender; and when he announced his decision, he appeared to do it reluctantly.

The criminal complaint was released on Wednesday. It identifies the victims by their initials. J.S. and G.H. were killed on the 7th, N.H. was killed on October 8. All there of those victims were found deceased in Hangud’s Roseville apartment, according to Roseville Police. V.H., an East Indian man, was killed on the 13th in Siskiyou County. His body was found in the back of Hangud’s Mazda 6 in Mt. Shasta.

On the 14th, Hangud drove to the Mt. Shasta Police Department and confessed to police that he had committed a homicide.

He is being charged with first-degree murder for each killing. There are also enhancements for committing multiple murders, and for committing them in multiple jurisdictions.

The arraignment will be continued until October 25 at 8:30 a.m.

Click/tap here to read the charges against Hangud.