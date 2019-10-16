



Shankar Hangud, the Roseville man accused of killing four family members, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old man will be arraigned in a Roseville court at 1 p.m. on four counts of first-degree murder.

Hangud’s victims have not been identified, but are said to be two adults and two children.

One of the victims is believed to have attended Silverado Middle School. A statement from the school reads, in part, “We are devastated that a member of our Silverado and Dry Creek family is believed to be a victim and are doing everything we can to help students and staff as we grieve and process this event together.”

On Monday, October 14, Hangud reportedly walked into the Mt. Shasta Police Department around noon confessed to the killings, according to Roseville police, who went to his home shortly after his confession and there found the bodies of one adult and two children.

The body of a fourth person, identified as an East Indian man, was found in Hangun’s car by Mt. Shasta police.

Hangud had been working as a data scientist in Sacramento.

He is being held without bail at the South Placer Jail.

Police investigators are still piecing together details of the gruesome killings and say tips from the public could be crucial to the case.