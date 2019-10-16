CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – San Juan High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution, following a nearby shooting.

Police say a shooting happened near campus in the 6300 block of Mariposa Avenue. The suspects then ran towards the school. All of the students are safe, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department statement.

Greenback Lane is closed in the area, allowing police to quickly arrive on campus.

Parents are being told not to come to the school.

Police and school administrators are working on a plan to reunite students and parents.