CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – The latest on the San Juan High School lockdown, following a nearby shooting Wednesday:

3:38 p.m.

Citrus Heights police announced the lockdown was lifted at 3:35 p.m.

Both directions of Greenback Lane have reopened to traffic.

Parents are now able to pick up their children at San Juan High School.

3:35 pm-**UPDATE** LOCKDOWN FOR SJHS LIFTED. Thank you very much for your patience in waiting for officers to ensure the safety of school staff and your children. W/B and E/B Greenback is now opening. Parents can pick students up at school. — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) October 16, 2019

1:40 p.m.

Police say a shooting happened near campus in the 6300 block of Mariposa Avenue. The suspects then ran towards the school. All of the students are safe, according to a Citrus Heights Police Department statement.

San Juan HS is still under lockdown. Citrus Heights PD says that there was a shooting near the school on Mariposa Ave but no indication that shots were fired at the school. Police say All Students are SAFE & no injuries. Lots of visibly shaken parents and relatives here. pic.twitter.com/1IQyRRQpqq — Ryan Hill (@RyanCBS13) October 16, 2019

Greenback Lane is closed in the area, allowing police to quickly arrive on campus.

Parents who would like to pick up their students are being asked to wait at Citrus Height Community Center, which is at 6300 Fountain Square Drive, say police. Updates will be shared as they become available.