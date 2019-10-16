SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A top Pacific Gas and Electric Co. executive who was among a group of employees who wined and dined top customers just before the utility’s mass power outage last week is no longer with the company.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Mel Christopher, who was until recently the top PG&E gas executive, was gone as of Tuesday.

The retreat also coincided with the two-year anniversary of the October 2017 North Bay wildfires, most of which the state blamed on PG&E. Those fires caused widespread damage in Sonoma County.