SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A mother’s Facebook post explaining why her son with autism will be carrying a blue bucket for trick or treat is going viral.

Omairis Taylor said in a Facebook post, which has been shared over 121,000 times, that she has a son who is nonverbal.

She recalls going trick or treating last year and says it was difficult because some houses would wait for her son to say “trick or treat.”

She would then have to explain the situation, saying it eventually got repetitive.

In the post, she asks people handing out candy to be aware of the blue buckets so children with autism can enjoy the day.

“This holiday is hard enough without any added stress,” she said.

She asks others to spread the blue bucket message to raise awareness for autism and acceptance this Halloween.