



2:26 p.m. UPDATE – Frank Anderson has been found safe, say police.

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Roseville man.

Frank Anderson, 75, reportedly became lost while driving from Sonora to his home in Roseville.

He was spotting leaving west Roseville at approximately 12:40 p.m. in his four-door 2005 Chevy Silverado with a California license plate of 7S01923. The truck is as maroon and has a black Tonneau cover on the bed.