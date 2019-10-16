



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Midtown favorite is closing its doors for good Thursday.

The family that owns the Jimboy’s Tacos on 29th Street near Neighbors Alley announced they did not renew their franchise contract. So, after more than 50 years, the flagship location will close.

In a letter posted for customers Wednesday, the Rapisura Family wrote:

“To our valued and loyal customers, It is with saddened hearts to announce our closure as a Jimboy’s Tacos Franchise. As we informed our employees earlier this week, our last day of operation will be tomorrow, Thursday, Oct. 17. For well over 50 years, this midtown building has served as a flagship location for a local chain that was dearly loved, with a very strong and loyal following. Without your support over the decades, we would not have had the success and joy we experienced. For that we are truly grateful! We know that this news will upset many but please know that this was a very difficult decision to make. Despite out long history with Jimboy’s, we have decided that in the long term, it would be in our family’s best interest not to exercise our option to renew the franchise contract. It is time to move on and pursue other opportunities. We wish you all the best and hope our paths cross in the future! Sincerely, “The Rap Family”

Jimboy’s Tacos started in 1954 in Lake Tahoe and has grown to more than 40 locations in California, Nevada and Texas. Recently, a new location opened at the Downtown Commons next to the Golden 1 Center.

There are more than 30 locations in the Sacramento area.

Karen Knudson Freeman, the president of Jimboy’s Tacos, issued a statement Wednesday in response to the store’s closure.