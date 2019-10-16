AUBURN (CBS13) – Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Auburn as a crime scene.

The crash happened on Cleveland Avenue near Lincoln Way and High Street. CHP initially reported the crash as a hit and run, but Auburn police have not confirmed that information.

Police have not provided many details. They only say the incident is an active crime scene involving a pedestrian. Crime scene investigators were called out to the scene.

Cleveland Avenue was closed to all traffic and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.