



Several more major retailers, including Barnes & Noble, Neiman Marcus, and Ann Taylor, say they will stay closed on Thanksgiving, but the biggest chains have yet to say if they will open, and when.

Bestblackfriday.com updated its list of stores that will open and close on Thanksgiving.

As of October 15, 2019, the stores that will close are:

Chains with Northern California locations in bold, new stores added since October 10 in italics

Army and Airforce Exchange Service

AC Moore

Academy Sports and Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Ann Taylor

BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Barnes & Noble (open for Black Friday as early as 8 a.m.)

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Costco

Fleet Farm

Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Half-Price Books

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Menards

Neiman Marcus (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

PetSmart

REI (closed on Black Friday, as well)

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Staples

Stein Mart

The Container Store

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

The stores that will open are:

Best Buy

Bed Bath and Beyond (the first time opening on Thanksgiving)

CVS

DSW

Meijer

Mattress Firm (not all locations)

Rite-Aid

Walgreens

Major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Sears, JCPenney, and Old Navy have not released their Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours yet, but are typically open on Thanksgiving evening. Others, including Home Depot, Nordstrom, Crate & Barrel, Dillard’s, Cost Plus World Market, Ikea, and Pier 1, are typically closed on the holiday.