SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A car crashed into a power pole, knocking out power to thousands of customers in Sacramento Tuesday morning.

At 7:14 a.m., SMUD tweeted that a car hit the pole in the Pocket area and that “crews were on the way to restore power asap” to restore power to almost 19,000 customers.

SMUD estimates there were initially about 37,000 customers affected by the crash.

Officials predicted power would be restored by 8:20 a.m.

